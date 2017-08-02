2017 | Horror Supernatural
The story of a high school loner, Bird Fitcher, who stumbles upon a vintage Polaroid camera tainted with a dark secret. She soon discovers the camera’s special power: those who have their picture ta... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, December 1, 2017
Storyline
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on director Lars Klevberg’s short film.
