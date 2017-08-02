Movie Insider

Polaroid

Polaroid movie poster
2017 | Horror Supernatural

The story of a high school loner, Bird Fitcher, who stumbles upon a vintage Polaroid camera tainted with a dark secret. She soon discovers the camera’s special power: those who have their picture ta... more

Friday, December 1, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Lars Klevberg

Screenwriter

Blair Butler

Companies

The Weinstein Company & 2 more

Storyline

The story of a high school loner, Bird Fitcher, who stumbles upon a vintage Polaroid camera tainted with a dark secret. She soon discovers the camera’s special power: those who have their picture taken are destined to have a tragic fate.

Horror Supernatural

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on director Lars Klevberg’s short film.

