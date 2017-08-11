Will See 21 Won't See 2

Action

Comic Book

Hellboy faces off against a medieval sorceress who seeks to destroy humankind. more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Neil Marshall



Screenwriter

Andrew Cosby

Christopher Golden

Mike Mignola



Hellboy faces off against a medieval sorceress who seeks to destroy humankind.

This is a reboot. Guillermo del Toro is not involved, nor is Ron Perlman, the actor who played Hellboy in the two previous installments (Hollywood Reporter, 5/8/17). Ian McShane will play Hellboy’s adoptive father, Professor Broom (Hollywood Reporter, 8/1/17).

