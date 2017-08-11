Status: Pre-Production As of July 6, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Eyeing a fall 2017 shoot in the U.K. and Bulgaria.
TBA | Action Comic Book
Andrew Cosby
Hellboy faces off against a medieval sorceress who seeks to destroy humankind.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
David Harbour
Hellboy
Ian McShane
Professor Broom
Milla Jovovich
Blood Queen
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Andrew Cosby
Christopher Golden
Mike Mignola
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
Trivia & Production Notes
- This is a reboot. Guillermo del Toro is not involved, nor is Ron Perlman, the actor who played Hellboy in the two previous installments (Hollywood Reporter, 5/8/17).
- Ian McShane will play Hellboy’s adoptive father, Professor Broom (Hollywood Reporter, 8/1/17).
