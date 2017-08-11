Movie Insider

Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen

Tabs

Status: Pre-Production As of July 6, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Eyeing a fall 2017 shoot in the U.K. and Bulgaria.

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Action Comic Book

Hellboy faces off against a medieval sorceress who seeks to destroy humankind. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

David Harbour
Hellboy
Ian McShane
Professor Broom
Milla Jovovich
Blood Queen
Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Neil Marshall

Screenwriter

Andrew Cosby
Christopher Golden
Mike Mignola

Companies

Lionsgate & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

Hellboy faces off against a medieval sorceress who seeks to destroy humankind.
from hollywoodreporter.com

Action Comic Book Reboot

Trivia & Production Notes

  • This is a reboot. Guillermo del Toro is not involved, nor is Ron Perlman, the actor who played Hellboy in the two previous installments (Hollywood Reporter, 5/8/17).
  • Ian McShane will play Hellboy’s adoptive father, Professor Broom (Hollywood Reporter, 8/1/17).

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
mother! poster
mother!
IT poster
IT
Close Encounters of the Third Kind poster
Close Encounters of the T...
Kingsman: The Golden Circle poster
Kingsman: The Golden Circ...