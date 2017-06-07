Will See 0 Won't See 0

No Poster Available

|

Crime

Thriller

Centers on a group of teens living in a run-down town that end up working for a dangerous drug dealer. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Jordan Ross



Screenwriter

—

Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

Centers on a group of teens living in a run-down town that end up working for a dangerous drug dealer.

from theorchard.com

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

Related Links