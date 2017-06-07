Movie Insider

Thumper

2017 | Crime Thriller

Centers on a group of teens living in a run-down town that end up working for a dangerous drug dealer.

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Jordan Ross

Screenwriter

Companies

The Orchard

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Centers on a group of teens living in a run-down town that end up working for a dangerous drug dealer.
Crime Thriller

