2017 | Comedy | 1hr, 37m
Best buds Harris (Russell Peters) and Reeves (Faizon Love) smoke top secret CIA weed in 1986 and wake up thirty years later. Now older and fatter, the two decide to take stoner entrepreneurship to an even higher level.
Best buds Harris (Russell Peters) and Reeves (Faizon Love) smoke top secret CIA weed in 1986 and wake up thirty years later. Now older and fatter, the two decide to take stoner entrepreneurship to an even higher level.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, June 23, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
CompaniesScreen Media Films
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Best buds Harris (Russell Peters) and Reeves (Faizon Love) smoke top secret CIA weed in 1986 and wake up thirty years later. Now older and fatter, the two decide to take stoner entrepreneurship to an even higher level.
from screenmediafilms.net
