Ripped

2017 | Comedy | 1hr, 37m

Best buds Harris (Russell Peters) and Reeves (Faizon Love) smoke top secret CIA weed in 1986 and wake up thirty years later. Now older and fatter, the two decide to take stoner entrepreneurship to an ... more

Friday, June 23, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Brad Epstein

Screenwriter

Billiam Coronel
Brad Epstein

Companies

Screen Media Films

Storyline

Best buds Harris (Russell Peters) and Reeves (Faizon Love) smoke top secret CIA weed in 1986 and wake up thirty years later. Now older and fatter, the two decide to take stoner entrepreneurship to an even higher level.
Comedy

Watch Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 676 views
