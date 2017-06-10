No Poster Available
2017 | Crime Thriller
A taut thriller telling the incredible true story of terror after six heavily-armed gunmen invaded the Iranian Embassy in London, taking 26 people hostage. Negotiators, police, politicians and the military wrestle over the correct response, all observed by some the world’s first live TV news coverage.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, August 18, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
