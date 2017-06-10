Movie Insider

6 Days

2017 | Crime Thriller

A taut thriller telling the incredible true story of terror after six heavily-armed gunmen invaded the Iranian Embassy in London, taking 26 people hostage. Negotiators, police, politicians and the mil... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, August 18, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Toa Fraser

Screenwriter

Companies

Vertical Entertainment

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

A taut thriller telling the incredible true story of terror after six heavily-armed gunmen invaded the Iranian Embassy in London, taking 26 people hostage. Negotiators, police, politicians and the military wrestle over the correct response, all observed by some the world’s first live TV news coverage.​
from vert-ent.com

Crime Thriller

