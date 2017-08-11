Status: Completed As of August 11, 2017
Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.
No Poster Available
TBA | Animation
Benjamin Renner
The countryside isn't always as calm and peaceful as it's made out to be, and the animals on this farm are particularly agitated: a fox who mothers a family of chicks, a rabbit who plays the stork, and a duck who wants to be Santa Claus. If you think life in the country is a walk in the park, think again!
A compilation of three outlandish tales set on an everyday farm. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast—
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Benjamin Renner
Patrick Imbert
Screenwriter
CompaniesGKIDS
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
The countryside isn't always as calm and peaceful as it's made out to be, and the animals on this farm are particularly agitated: a fox who mothers a family of chicks, a rabbit who plays the stork, and a duck who wants to be Santa Claus. If you think life in the country is a walk in the park, think again!
official plot version from gkids.com
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback