Movie Insider

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

Tabs

Status: Completed As of August 11, 2017

Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Animation

A compilation of three outlandish tales set on an everyday farm. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Benjamin Renner
Patrick Imbert

Screenwriter

Benjamin Renner
Jean Regnaud

Companies

GKIDS

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

The countryside isn't always as calm and peaceful as it's made out to be, and the animals on this farm are particularly agitated: a fox who mothers a family of chicks, a rabbit who plays the stork, and a duck who wants to be Santa Claus. If you think life in the country is a walk in the park, think again!
official plot version from gkids.com

Animation

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
mother! poster
mother!
IT poster
IT
Close Encounters of the Third Kind poster
Close Encounters of the T...
Kingsman: The Golden Circle poster
Kingsman: The Golden Circ...