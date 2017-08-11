Movie Insider

Trial by Fire

Status: Pre-Production As of August 11, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Production is set to begin October 2 in Atlanta.

  • Monday, October 2 2017: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
TBA | Drama

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Jack O'Connell
Cameron Todd Willingham
Laura Dern
Elizabeth Gilbert
DIRECTOR

Ed Zwick

Screenwriter

Geoffrey Fletcher

Production Companies


Rating MPAA

Not Available

