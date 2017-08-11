Movie Insider

Deep

Tabs
Deep movie poster

Buy Advance Tix
2017 | PG | Family Animation | 1hr, 32m

When a playful octopus named Deep gets his undersea fish colony in trouble, the tribe’s stern leader Kraken orders Deep to go find help. Joined by his splashy BFFs—a sassy shrimp and a silly angle... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, August 25, 2017

Coming Soon (13 days to go!) Watch Trailer
Add to Google Calendar

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Julio Soto Gúrpide

Screenwriter

Companies

Lionsgate Premiere

Rating MPAA

PG for some mild rude humor and action/peril

Storyline

When a playful octopus named Deep gets his undersea fish colony in trouble, the tribe’s stern leader Kraken orders Deep to go find help. Joined by his splashy BFFs—a sassy shrimp and a silly anglerfish—Deep takes an epic, colorful journey through submerged cities and sunken ships, where they meet outrageous creatures that help the trio on its way. Throughout the adventure, Deep and his buddies laugh, sing, and bond with one another, proving that friendship can be a very “deep” subject.

Family Animation

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
mother! poster
mother!
IT poster
IT
Close Encounters of the Third Kind poster
Close Encounters of the T...
Kingsman: The Golden Circle poster
Kingsman: The Golden Circ...