|

PG

|

Family

Animation

|

1hr, 32m

When a playful octopus named Deep gets his undersea fish colony in trouble, the tribe’s stern leader Kraken orders Deep to go find help. Joined by his splashy BFFs—a sassy shrimp and a silly angle... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

Coming Soon (13 days to go!) Watch Trailer



Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Julio Soto Gúrpide



Screenwriter

—

Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

PG for some mild rude humor and action/peril

When a playful octopus named Deep gets his undersea fish colony in trouble, the tribe’s stern leader Kraken orders Deep to go find help. Joined by his splashy BFFs—a sassy shrimp and a silly anglerfish—Deep takes an epic, colorful journey through submerged cities and sunken ships, where they meet outrageous creatures that help the trio on its way. Throughout the adventure, Deep and his buddies laugh, sing, and bond with one another, proving that friendship can be a very “deep” subject.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links