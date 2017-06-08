Movie Insider

Death Wish

2017 | Action Adventure

An ordinary man goes vigilante after his wife and daughter are attacked. more

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Cast more cast

Bruce Willis
Paul Kersey
Kimberly Elise
Detective Jackson
Camilla Morrone
Jordan
Vincent D'Onofrio
Frank Kersey
Elisabeth Shue
Joanna Kersey
Dean Norris
Detective Rains
DIRECTOR

Eli Roth

Screenwriter

Michael Ferris
John Brancato
Joe Carnahan

Storyline

An ordinary man goes vigilante after his wife and daughter are attacked.

Action Adventure Crime Remake

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Remake of the 1974 film.

