Baby Driver

2017 | Action Crime

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch... more

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Edgar Wright

Screenwriter

Edgar Wright

Companies

Sony Pictures & 2 more

Storylines 3 more

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.
