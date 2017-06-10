Movie Insider

Blind

Tabs
Blind movie poster

Buy Advance Tix
2017 | R | Drama | 1hr, 38m

Five years after bestselling novelist Bill Oakland (Alec Baldwin) loses his wife and his sight in a vicious car crash, socialite Suzanne Dutchman (Demi Moore) is forced to read to Bill in an intimate ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, July 14, 2017

Coming Soon (33 days to go!) Watch Trailer
Add to Google Calendar

Cast more cast

Alec Baldwin
Bill Oakland
Demi Moore
Suzanne Dutchman
Dylan McDermot
Mark
Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Michael Mailer

Screenwriter

John Buffalo Mailer

Companies

Vertical Entertainment & 3 more

Rating MPAA

R for language including some sexual references, and brief drug use

Storylines 2 more

Five years after bestselling novelist Bill Oakland (Alec Baldwin) loses his wife and his sight in a vicious car crash, socialite Suzanne Dutchman (Demi Moore) is forced to read to Bill in an intimate room as a plea bargain for being associated with her husband's (Dylan McDermott) insider trading. A passionate affair ensues, forcing them both to question whether it's ever too late to find true love. But when Suzanne's husband is let out on a technicality, she is forced to choose between the man she loves and the man she built a life with. ​
from vert-ent.com

Drama
Shooting Locations
  • May 2011: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

frames

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 0 views
Share + Send
News Updates 34
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #3
555 views yesterday

.God of War
God of War

Theatrical Trailer
541 views yesterday

.It Comes At Night
It Comes At Night

Theatrical Trailer #2
492 views yesterday

.Despicable Me 3
Despicable Me 3

Theatrical Trailer #3
487 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

Steven Spielberg's 'The Papers' Cast Finalized

[Watch] Tom Cruise Crashes Plane in 'American Made' Trailer

[Watch] 'Paddington 2' Trailer: Marmalade-Loving Bear is Back

'Sausage Party' Director to Helm 'Jetsons' Movie

[Watch] Official Trailer for Sony's 'Emoji Movie'

[Watch] 'Blade Runner 2049' Full Trailer

[Watch] Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk'

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...
Despicable Me 3 poster
Despicable Me 3
Resident Evil: Vendetta poster
Resident Evil: Vendetta
Rough Night poster
Rough Night
Spider-Man: Homecoming poster
Spider-Man: Homecoming
All Eyez On Me poster
All Eyez On Me