Buy Tickets All Trailers
3.38 / 5 stars (34 users)
2016 | PG-13 | Drama Sci-Fi | 1hr, 56m
When mysterious spacecrafts touch down across the globe, an elite team - lead by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) - is brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity.
When mysterious spacecrafts touch down across the globe, an elite team is brought together to investigate. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, November 11, 2016
On Blu-ray & DVDTuesday, February 14, 2017
Coming Soon (12 days to go!) Pre-Order
Cast more cast
Amy Adams
Dr. Louise Banks
Michael Stuhlbarg
Agent Halpern
Mark O'Brien
Captain Marks
Tzi Ma
General Shang
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAPG-13 for brief strong language
Storylines 4 more
When mysterious spacecrafts touch down across the globe, an elite team - lead by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) - is brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity.
official plot version from paramount.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the short story by noted science-fiction author Ted Chiang.
- Paramount picked up rights to U.S. and Canada at 2014's Cannes Film Festival.
Also Known As
- Story of Your Life
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback