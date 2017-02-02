Movie Insider

Arrival Why are they here.

Arrival movie poster

2016 | PG-13 | Drama Sci-Fi | 1hr, 56m

When mysterious spacecrafts touch down across the globe, an elite team is brought together to investigate. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, November 11, 2016

On Blu-ray & DVD

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Cast more cast

Amy Adams
Dr. Louise Banks
Jeremy Renner
 
Forest Whitaker
 
Michael Stuhlbarg
Agent Halpern
Mark O'Brien
Captain Marks
Tzi Ma
General Shang
DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve

Screenwriter

Eric Heisserer

Companies

Paramount Pictures & 3 more

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for brief strong language

Storylines 4 more

When mysterious spacecrafts touch down across the globe, an elite team - lead by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) - is brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity.
official plot version from paramount.com

Drama Sci-Fi Thriller Mystery

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the short story by noted science-fiction author Ted Chiang.
  • Paramount picked up rights to U.S. and Canada at 2014's Cannes Film Festival.
Also Known As
  • Story of Your Life

