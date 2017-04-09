Status: Completed As of April 9, 2017
Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.
No Poster Available
TBA | Crime Thriller
The story involves the case of Krystian Bala, a Polish writer who was convicted of murder in 2007. The murder for which he was convicted had been a cold case, baffling the Polish police for years, and had been called a perfect crime. Bala, never a suspect in the case, attracted attention when he published a novel that detailed a murder very much like the one that was frustrating the police.
Follows a homicide investigation of a slain business man and the novelist eventually convicted of the murder.
verbatim plot from hollywoodreporter.com
- Adapted from David Grann's 2008 New Yorker feature
