Status: Completed As of April 9, 2017

Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.

TBA | Crime Thriller

Follows a homicide investigation of a slain business man and the novelist eventually convicted of the murder. more

DIRECTOR

Alexandros Avranas

Screenwriter

Jeremy Brock

Companies

Saban Films & 2 more

Storyline

The story involves the case of Krystian Bala, a Polish writer who was convicted of murder in 2007. The murder for which he was convicted had been a cold case, baffling the Polish police for years, and had been called a perfect crime. Bala, never a suspect in the case, attracted attention when he published a novel that detailed a murder very much like the one that was frustrating the police.
verbatim plot from hollywoodreporter.com

Crime Thriller Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Adapted from David Grann's 2008 New Yorker feature

Related Links

