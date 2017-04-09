2017 | PG-13 | Adventure Sci-Fi
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, May 5, 2017
Cast more cast
Chris Pratt
Peter Quill
Zoe Saldana
Gamora
Dave Bautista
Drax
Vin Diesel
Groot (voice)
Bradley Cooper
Rocket Raccoon (voice)
Kurt Russell
Peter Quill's Father
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAPG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action and violence, language, and brief suggestive content
Storylines 3 more
official plot version from marvel.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- The original Guardians of the Galaxy was a hit with critics and audiences alike, earning over $770 million at the worldwide box-office, and holds the record as the most successful debut film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Based on the Marvel comic characters first published in 1969.
Also Known As
- Marvel Untitled (July 2017)
- Guardians of the Galaxy 2
