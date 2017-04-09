Movie Insider

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 They’re back!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 movie poster

2017 | PG-13 | Adventure Sci-Fi

Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage.

Friday, May 5, 2017

Cast more cast

Chris Pratt
Peter Quill
Zoe Saldana
Gamora
Dave Bautista
Drax
Vin Diesel
Groot (voice)
Bradley Cooper
Rocket Raccoon (voice)
Kurt Russell
Peter Quill's Father
DIRECTOR

James Gunn

Screenwriter

James Gunn

Companies

Walt Disney Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action and violence, language, and brief suggestive content

Storylines 3 more

Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage.
official plot version from marvel.com

Adventure Sci-Fi Sequel Superhero

Trivia & Production Notes

  • The original Guardians of the Galaxy was a hit with critics and audiences alike, earning over $770 million at the worldwide box-office, and holds the record as the most successful debut film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • Based on the Marvel comic characters first published in 1969.
Also Known As
  • Marvel Untitled (July 2017)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy 2

