A young woman finds work in Silicon Valley with a tech company called The Circle and run by visionary leader Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks). more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, April 28, 2017
Rating MPAAPG-13 for a sexual situation, brief strong language and some thematic elements including drug use
When Mae (Emma Watson) is hired to work for the world’s largest and most powerful tech & social media company, she sees it as an opportunity of a lifetime. As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company’s founder, Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom. Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes begin to affect the lives and future of her friends, family and that of humanity.
- Based on the 2013 novel by David Eggers which was published by Vintage.
