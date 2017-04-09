Movie Insider

The Circle

Tabs
The Circle movie poster

Buy Advance Tix
2017 | PG-13 | Drama Thriller

A young woman finds work in Silicon Valley with a tech company called The Circle and run by visionary leader Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks). more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, April 28, 2017

Coming Soon (18 days to go!) Watch Trailer

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

James Ponsoldt

Screenwriter

James Ponsoldt
Dave Eggers

Companies

STX Entertainment & 4 more

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for a sexual situation, brief strong language and some thematic elements including drug use

Storylines 3 more

When Mae (Emma Watson) is hired to work for the world’s largest and most powerful tech & social media company, she sees it as an opportunity of a lifetime. As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company’s founder, Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom. Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes begin to affect the lives and future of her friends, family and that of humanity.
official plot version from stxentertainment.com

Drama Thriller

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the 2013 novel by David Eggers which was published by Vintage.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailers 2
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 3,408 views
Share + Send
News Updates 40
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #2
485 views yesterday

.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Theatrical Trailer
454 views yesterday

.Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming

Theatrical Trailer #2
381 views yesterday

.Justice League
Justice League

Theatrical Trailer #1
365 views yesterday

.IT
IT

Teaser Trailer
321 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

[Watch] First Trailer for Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry'

[Watch] 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer

[Watch] First Trailer: 'Jusice League'

[Watch] Redband Trailer: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Production Starts on CBS' 'Winchester'

'Wonder Woman': Watch the Origin Trailer

Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' New Trailer & Poster

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Fate of the Furious poster
The Fate of the Furious
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster
Guardians of the Galaxy V...
IT poster
IT
The Mummy poster
The Mummy
Unforgettable poster
Unforgettable