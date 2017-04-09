|

PG-13

|

A young woman finds work in Silicon Valley with a tech company called The Circle and run by visionary leader Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks). more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Coming Soon (18 days to go!) Watch Trailer

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

James Ponsoldt



Screenwriter

James Ponsoldt

Dave Eggers



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

PG-13 for a sexual situation, brief strong language and some thematic elements including drug use

When Mae (Emma Watson) is hired to work for the world’s largest and most powerful tech & social media company, she sees it as an opportunity of a lifetime. As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company’s founder, Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom. Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes begin to affect the lives and future of her friends, family and that of humanity.

official plot version from stxentertainment.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on the 2013 novel by David Eggers which was published by Vintage.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links