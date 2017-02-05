Status: Completed As of January 29, 2017
2017 | Drama Coming-of-Age
The film, set in the early 1960s, tells the story of a young woman, Sister Cathleen (Margaret Qualley), who starts to question her Catholic faith as she trains to become a nun.
A religious drama that is set against the backdrop of Vatican II. more
Melissa Leo
Reverend Mother
Margaret Qualley
Sister Cathleen
from variety.com
