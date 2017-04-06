|

DIRECTOR

Hallie Meyers-Shyer



Screenwriter

Hallie Meyers-Shyer



The story of a recently separated mother of two (Reese Witherspoon) whose new life in Los Angeles is overturned when she decides to take in three young, charismatic guys (played by Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff and Jon Rudnitsky) who become part of her unconventional family.

official plot version from openroadfilms.com

