Movie Insider

Home Again

Tabs

Status: Post-Production As of December 27, 2016

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

poster not available

No Poster Available


2017 | Comedy Drama

The story of a recently separated mother of two (Reese Witherspoon) whose new life in Los Angeles is overturned when she decides to take in three young, charismatic guys (played by Pico Alexander, Nat... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, September 8, 2017

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Screenwriter

Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Companies

Open Road Films & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 3 more

The story of a recently separated mother of two (Reese Witherspoon) whose new life in Los Angeles is overturned when she decides to take in three young, charismatic guys (played by Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff and Jon Rudnitsky) who become part of her unconventional family.
official plot version from openroadfilms.com

Comedy Drama

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 25
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #2
485 views yesterday

.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Theatrical Trailer
454 views yesterday

.Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming

Theatrical Trailer #2
381 views yesterday

.Justice League
Justice League

Theatrical Trailer #1
365 views yesterday

.IT
IT

Teaser Trailer
321 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

[Watch] First Trailer for Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry'

[Watch] 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer

[Watch] First Trailer: 'Jusice League'

[Watch] Redband Trailer: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Production Starts on CBS' 'Winchester'

'Wonder Woman': Watch the Origin Trailer

Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' New Trailer & Poster

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Fate of the Furious poster
The Fate of the Furious
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster
Guardians of the Galaxy V...
IT poster
IT
The Mummy poster
The Mummy
Unforgettable poster
Unforgettable