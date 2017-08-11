2017 | Action Drama | 0hrs, 56m
An aging rock star is kidnapped while vacationing in Thailand. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, September 8, 2017
Cast
Ben Cura
Juan Carlos
Mark Valley
Ben Harding
Aisling Loftus
Marybeth
When vacationing in Chile, an aging and pampered rock star’s (Antonio Banderas) supermodel wife is suddenly kidnapped by renegades. Unable to navigate more than ordering a sandwich from room service, now he must take to the backstreets of Santiago in this hilarious caper that is as entertaining as it is hair-raising.
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the novel by Mark Haskell Smith.
Also Known As
- Salty
