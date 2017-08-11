Will See 8 Won't See 6

|

Action

Drama

|

0hrs, 56m

An aging rock star is kidnapped while vacationing in Thailand. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

Coming Soon (27 days to go!) Watch Trailer



Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Simon West



Screenwriter

Simon West

Mark Haskell Smith



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

Not Available

When vacationing in Chile, an aging and pampered rock star’s (Antonio Banderas) supermodel wife is suddenly kidnapped by renegades. Unable to navigate more than ordering a sandwich from room service, now he must take to the backstreets of Santiago in this hilarious caper that is as entertaining as it is hair-raising.

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on the novel by Mark Haskell Smith.

Also Known As

Salty

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links