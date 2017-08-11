Movie Insider

Gun Shy

2017 | Action Drama | 0hrs, 56m

An aging rock star is kidnapped while vacationing in Thailand. more

Friday, September 8, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Simon West

Screenwriter

Simon West
Mark Haskell Smith

Companies

Saban Films & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

When vacationing in Chile, an aging and pampered rock star’s (Antonio Banderas) supermodel wife is suddenly kidnapped by renegades. Unable to navigate more than ordering a sandwich from room service, now he must take to the backstreets of Santiago in this hilarious caper that is as entertaining as it is hair-raising.

Action Drama

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the novel by Mark Haskell Smith.
Also Known As
  • Salty

