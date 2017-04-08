No Poster Available
2017 | Drama Thriller | 1hr, 50m
Blake Lively stars as Gina, a blind woman dependent on her husband, James (Jason Clarke), to navigate through her life and the streets of Bangkok, where they live. When Gina completes a surgery that restores her sight, the couple's life and relationship change in a million little ways.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, September 15, 2017 in 2,500 theaters
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
official plot version from openroadfilms.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Production companies are SC International Pictures, 2Dux2, Wing and A Prayer Pictures, LINK Entertainment.
