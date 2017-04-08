Movie Insider

All I See Is You

2017 | Drama Thriller | 1hr, 50m

Blake Lively stars as Gina, a blind woman dependent on her husband, James (Jason Clarke), to navigate through her life and the streets of Bangkok, where they live. When Gina completes a surgery that r...

Friday, September 15, 2017

Marc Forster

Marc Forster

Open Road Films

Blake Lively stars as Gina, a blind woman dependent on her husband, James (Jason Clarke), to navigate through her life and the streets of Bangkok, where they live. When Gina completes a surgery that restores her sight, the couple's life and relationship change in a million little ways.
official plot version from openroadfilms.com

  Production companies are SC International Pictures, 2Dux2, Wing and A Prayer Pictures, LINK Entertainment.

