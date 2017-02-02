Movie Insider

The Bad Kids

2016 | Documentary | 1hr, 31m

At a remote Mojave Desert high school extraordinary educators believe that empathy and life skills, more than academics, give at-risk students command of their own futures. This coming-of-age drama wa... more

Friday, December 16, 2016
Friday, December 23, 2016

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

DIRECTOR

Keith Fulton
Louis Pepe

FilmRise

Not Available

At a remote Mojave Desert high school extraordinary educators believe that empathy and life skills, more than academics, give at-risk students command of their own futures. This coming-of-age drama watches education combat the crippling effects of poverty in the lives of these so-called “bad kids.”
Documentary

