2016 | Documentary | 1hr, 31m
Friday, December 23, 2016
At a remote Mojave Desert high school extraordinary educators believe that empathy and life skills, more than academics, give at-risk students command of their own futures. This coming-of-age drama watches education combat the crippling effects of poverty in the lives of these so-called “bad kids.”
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, December 16, 2016
On DVDTuesday, February 14, 2017
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
—
CompaniesFilmRise
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
At a remote Mojave Desert high school extraordinary educators believe that empathy and life skills, more than academics, give at-risk students command of their own futures. This coming-of-age drama watches education combat the crippling effects of poverty in the lives of these so-called “bad kids.”
