1hr, 31m

At a remote Mojave Desert high school extraordinary educators believe that empathy and life skills, more than academics, give at-risk students command of their own futures. This coming-of-age drama watches education combat the crippling effects of poverty in the lives of these so-called "bad kids."

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles Release

New York

New York Release

Coming Soon (12 days to go!) Pre-Order

Keith Fulton

Louis Pepe



At a remote Mojave Desert high school extraordinary educators believe that empathy and life skills, more than academics, give at-risk students command of their own futures. This coming-of-age drama watches education combat the crippling effects of poverty in the lives of these so-called “bad kids.”

