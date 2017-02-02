Movie Insider

The Ardennes

Tabs
The Ardennes movie poster

Buy Tickets All Trailers

1.00 / 5 stars (1 users)

2017 | Drama

Brothers Kenny (Kevin Janssens) and Dave (Jeroen Perceval) are lumpen Flemish hoodlums whose ineptitude causes Kenny to take the fall when a heist goes wrong. Four years later, Kenny is out of prison,... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, January 6, 2017

On DVD

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Coming Soon (33 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Robin Pront

Screenwriter

Jeroen Perceval
Robin Pront

Companies

Film Movement

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Brothers Kenny (Kevin Janssens) and Dave (Jeroen Perceval) are lumpen Flemish hoodlums whose ineptitude causes Kenny to take the fall when a heist goes wrong. Four years later, Kenny is out of prison, but, as he soon discovers, things have drastically changed. His girlfriend, Sylvie (Veerle Baetens), has moved in with his brother Dave and is pregnant with his baby. Eventually, Kenny's feral impulses put the brothers on the wrong side of the law again, leading them to an awkward collusion with Kenny’s old cellmate, Stef (Jan Bijvoet), amid a gallery of bizarre characters in the forests of the Ardennes.

Drama

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Seen the Movie? Rate It!
Share + Send
News Updates 19
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
532 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
524 views yesterday

.The Great Wall
The Great Wall

Teaser Trailer
507 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
498 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
412 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

The Space Between Us poster
The Space Between Us
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Rings poster
Rings
Logan poster
Logan
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...