1.00 / 5 stars (1 users)
Brothers Kenny (Kevin Janssens) and Dave (Jeroen Perceval) are lumpen Flemish hoodlums whose ineptitude causes Kenny to take the fall when a heist goes wrong. Four years later, Kenny is out of prison,... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, January 6, 2017
On DVDTuesday, March 7, 2017
CompaniesFilm Movement
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Brothers Kenny (Kevin Janssens) and Dave (Jeroen Perceval) are lumpen Flemish hoodlums whose ineptitude causes Kenny to take the fall when a heist goes wrong. Four years later, Kenny is out of prison, but, as he soon discovers, things have drastically changed. His girlfriend, Sylvie (Veerle Baetens), has moved in with his brother Dave and is pregnant with his baby. Eventually, Kenny's feral impulses put the brothers on the wrong side of the law again, leading them to an awkward collusion with Kenny’s old cellmate, Stef (Jan Bijvoet), amid a gallery of bizarre characters in the forests of the Ardennes.
