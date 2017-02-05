Movie Insider

Wheeler

Tabs
Wheeler movie poster

Buy Tickets All Trailers

1.00 / 5 stars (1 users)

2017 | NR | Drama

The story of an aspiring musician from Kaufman, Texas, who travels to Nashville with the lifelong dream of trying his hand at country music. By embodying the title character under prosthetic make up, ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, February 3, 2017

On DVD

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Coming Soon (23 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Ryan Ross

Screenwriter

Stephen Dorff
Ryan Ross

Companies

Momentum Pictures

Rating MPAA

NR Not Rated

Storyline

The story of an aspiring musician from Kaufman, Texas, who travels to Nashville with the lifelong dream of trying his hand at country music. By embodying the title character under prosthetic make up, actor Stephen Dorff successfully infiltrates Music City and takes his character on an authentic singer / songwriter journey. With the help of key allies on the ground, “Wheeler” converses with real people in real locations, with every musical number performed live. The line between reality and fiction blurs as Wheeler chases his dream in this touching tribute to old school country legends.
official plot version from momentumpictures.net

Drama

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 1,728 views
Seen the Movie? Rate It!
Share + Send
News Updates 19
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Teaser Trailer
573 views yesterday

.Transformers: The Last Knight
Transformers: The Last K...

Teaser Trailer
514 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
505 views yesterday

.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
474 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
445 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...
Logan poster
Logan
John Wick: Chapter 2 poster
John Wick: Chapter 2
Get Out poster
Get Out