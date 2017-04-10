Will See 36 Won't See 6

Follows a girl named Heidi (Bateman) who lives with her mentally challenged mother (Barrett) and agoraphobic caretaker (Woodard). Heidi travels alone across the country to learn the truth about her fa... more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Stephen Gyllenhaal



Screenwriter

Garry Williams



Follows a girl named Heidi (Bateman) who lives with her mentally challenged mother (Barrett) and agoraphobic caretaker (Woodard). Heidi travels alone across the country to learn the truth about her family and herself.

Based on the bestselling YA book by Sarah Weeks.

