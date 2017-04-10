Movie Insider

So B. It

Status: Completed As of January 7, 2017

Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.

2017 | Drama Adaptation

Follows a girl named Heidi (Bateman) who lives with her mentally challenged mother (Barrett) and agoraphobic caretaker (Woodard). Heidi travels alone across the country to learn the truth about her fa... more

TBA, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Stephen Gyllenhaal

Screenwriter

Garry Williams

Companies

Good Deed Entertainment

Storyline

Follows a girl named Heidi (Bateman) who lives with her mentally challenged mother (Barrett) and agoraphobic caretaker (Woodard). Heidi travels alone across the country to learn the truth about her family and herself.
Drama Adaptation

  • Based on the bestselling YA book by Sarah Weeks.

