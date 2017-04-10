Status: Completed As of January 7, 2017
2017 | Drama Adaptation
Follows a girl named Heidi (Bateman) who lives with her mentally challenged mother (Barrett) and agoraphobic caretaker (Woodard). Heidi travels alone across the country to learn the truth about her family and herself.
Follows a girl named Heidi (Bateman) who lives with her mentally challenged mother (Barrett) and agoraphobic caretaker (Woodard). Heidi travels alone across the country to learn the truth about her family and herself.
- Based on the bestselling YA book by Sarah Weeks.
