Status: Pre-Production As of January 16, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Production is scheduled to begin in April 2017.
No Poster Available
2018 | Action Crime
John Stuart Newman
A contract killer's life is upended when she meets a young boy who awakens a dormant maternal instinct within her.
A contract killer's life is upended when she meets a young boy who awakens a dormant maternal instinct within her. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, January 26, 2018
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
—
Screenwriter
John Stuart Newman
Christian Swegal
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
A contract killer's life is upended when she meets a young boy who awakens a dormant maternal instinct within her.
from deadline.com
Also Known As
- Danny Boy
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Proud Mary on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback