Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Adam Collis



Screenwriter

Mark Edward King



Production Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

R for language throughout, including some sexual references

With everything to gain, and even more to lose, Mark Chamberlain (Patrick J. Adams) and his brazen sales team have just eight hours to sell more cars than have ever been sold in a single day. As the clock ticks down, their outrageous tactics step up, with each salesperson ready to do whatever it takes to be top “car dog.” But for Mark, the stakes are much more than a paycheck.



Leading the pack is sales vet, Christian (George Lopez). He’s slick, fast talking, and conniving; able to get customers to both open their wallets and part with their better judgement. Hot on his heels is Sharon (Nia Vardalos). She’s smart and savvy, outmaneuvering the competition with her wit and charm. Tyler (Joe Massingill) is the rookie of the team, trying to compensate with enthusiasm for his lack of experience. But that may not be enough to even get him through the good natured hazing that is the rite of passage for all “newbies.” Undermining the team’s efforts is Mike Reynolds (Josh Hopkins), Mark’s underhanded and manipulative rival who has an agenda all his own.



As victory comes within reach, Mark is pushed further to the edge by his ruthless and manipulative boss, Malcolm Chamberlain (Chris Mulkey), who also happens to be his father. Mark is forced to come face to face with his own reality. Is he his father? Or is he a man who can stand on his own two feet? And in one incredibly tense and life changing moment, he must decide if he can save his team, retain his self-respect, and still come out ahead of his old man.

