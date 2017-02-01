Status: Pre-Production As of February 1, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Production is scheduled to begin in September 2017.
No Poster Available
Set in the 1970s & 1980s, Lilly Abdal is caught between two places: one of her birth parents and the other, where she was adopted, raised and fell in love. Orphaned in Africa as a child, Lilly's first... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Production CompaniesParallel Films
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Set in the 1970s & 1980s, Lilly Abdal is caught between two places: one of her birth parents and the other, where she was adopted, raised and fell in love. Orphaned in Africa as a child, Lilly's first experience of her parents' homeland of England is as a refugee, escaping civil war. As lost in this cold new world as her fellow immigrants, Lilly becomes the heart of this disenfranchised community in London, attempting to reunite people with their scattered families. But as her friend Amina discovers, Lilly's mission isn't purely altruistic and a passionate lost love affair is revealed between Lilly and Aziz, an idealistic doctor.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the March 2006 novel by Camilla Gibb.
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Related Links
- Sweetness In The Belly on IMDb