Movie Insider

Sweetness In The Belly

Tabs

Status: Pre-Production As of February 1, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Production is scheduled to begin in September 2017.

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Drama Romance

Set in the 1970s & 1980s, Lilly Abdal is caught between two places: one of her birth parents and the other, where she was adopted, raised and fell in love. Orphaned in Africa as a child, Lilly's first... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Saoirse Ronan
Lilly Abdal
Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Zeresenay Berhane Mehari

Screenwriter

Laura Phillips

Production Companies


Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Set in the 1970s & 1980s, Lilly Abdal is caught between two places: one of her birth parents and the other, where she was adopted, raised and fell in love. Orphaned in Africa as a child, Lilly's first experience of her parents' homeland of England is as a refugee, escaping civil war. As lost in this cold new world as her fellow immigrants, Lilly becomes the heart of this disenfranchised community in London, attempting to reunite people with their scattered families. But as her friend Amina discovers, Lilly's mission isn't purely altruistic and a passionate lost love affair is revealed between Lilly and Aziz, an idealistic doctor.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Drama Romance

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the March 2006 novel by Camilla Gibb.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 13
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
532 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
524 views yesterday

.The Great Wall
The Great Wall

Teaser Trailer
507 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
498 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
412 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

The Space Between Us poster
The Space Between Us
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Rings poster
Rings
Logan poster
Logan
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...