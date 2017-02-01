|

DIRECTOR

Zeresenay Berhane Mehari



Screenwriter

Laura Phillips



Set in the 1970s & 1980s, Lilly Abdal is caught between two places: one of her birth parents and the other, where she was adopted, raised and fell in love. Orphaned in Africa as a child, Lilly's first experience of her parents' homeland of England is as a refugee, escaping civil war. As lost in this cold new world as her fellow immigrants, Lilly becomes the heart of this disenfranchised community in London, attempting to reunite people with their scattered families. But as her friend Amina discovers, Lilly's mission isn't purely altruistic and a passionate lost love affair is revealed between Lilly and Aziz, an idealistic doctor.

modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Based on the March 2006 novel by Camilla Gibb.

