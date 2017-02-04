2017 | Horror Thriller
A disgraced detective (Josh Lucas) has a supernatural encounter which leads him to investigate the murder of a beautiful cellist (Lake Bell) that unlocks the truth behind her mysterious death. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, February 17, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
CompaniesSP Releasing
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
