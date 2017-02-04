Will See 0 Won't See 1

|

A disgraced detective (Josh Lucas) has a supernatural encounter which leads him to investigate the murder of a beautiful cellist (Lake Bell) that unlocks the truth behind her mysterious death. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

Coming Soon (12 days to go!) Watch Trailer

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Predrag Antonijevic



Screenwriter

Gerald DiPego

Justin DiPego



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

A disgraced detective (Josh Lucas) has a supernatural encounter which leads him to investigate the murder of a beautiful cellist (Lake Bell) that unlocks the truth behind her mysterious death.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links