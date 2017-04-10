Movie Insider

Phoenix Forgotten

Phoenix Forgotten movie poster

2017 | PG-13 | Horror Suspense

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, April 21, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Justin Barber

Screenwriter

T.S. Nowlin
Justin Barber

Companies

Cinelou Films DHJ

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for terror, peril and some language

Storylines 2 more

Based on the shocking, true events of March 13th, 1997, when several mysterious lights appeared over Phoenix, Arizona. This unprecedented and inexplicable phenomenon became known as “The Phoenix Lights”, and remains the most famous and widely viewed UFO sighting in history. Phoenix Forgotten tells the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring in their town. They disappeared that night, and were never seen again. Now, on the twentieth anniversary of their disappearance, unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition. For the first time ever, the truth will be revealed...
official plot version from cinelou.com

Horror Suspense

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Watch Trailers 2
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 786 views
News Updates 31
