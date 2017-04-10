Movie Insider

Honeymoon With Harry

Status: Pre-Production As of April 10, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Nick Cassavetes has come on to direct the film based on the Bart Baker novel.

TBA | Comedy Drama

A man loses his fiancée two days before their wedding and must go on his honeymoon with his fiancee's father, who hates him, in order to scatter her ashes. more

DIRECTOR

Nick Cassavetes

Screenwriter

Dan Fogelman

Companies

Warner Bros. Pictures & 2 more

Storyline

A man loses his fiancée two days before their wedding and must go on his honeymoon with his fiancee's father, who hates him, in order to scatter her ashes.

Comedy Drama

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Adaptation of Bart Baker's unpublished novel.

