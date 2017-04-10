Status: Pre-Production As of April 10, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Nick Cassavetes has come on to direct the film based on the Bart Baker novel.
TBA | Comedy Drama
A man loses his fiancée two days before their wedding and must go on his honeymoon with his fiancee's father, who hates him, in order to scatter her ashes. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
- Adaptation of Bart Baker's unpublished novel.
