Movie Insider

The Lost City of Z

Tabs
The Lost City of Z movie poster
2017 | PG-13 | Action Biography | 2hrs, 20m

Set in 1925, the true-life drama centers on British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett (Hunnam), who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, April 21, 2017
Friday, April 14, 2017

Cast more cast

Benedict Cumberbatch
Col. Percy Fawcett
Tom Holland
Jack Fawcett
Charlie Hunnam
Col. Percival Fawcett
Robert Pattinson
Henry Costin
Sienna Miller
Nina Fawcett
Angus MacFadyen
James Murray
Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

James Gray

Screenwriter

James Gray

Companies

Amazon Studios & 5 more

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for violence, disturbing images, brief strong language and some nudity

Storylines 3 more

The film tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland) and aide de camp (Robert Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.
official plot version from studios.amazon.com

Action Biography Drama

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name.
  • Lost City of Z will make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 15 (Hollywood Reporter, 9/1/16).

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailer 1
Teaser Trailer
Teaser Trailer 1,720 views
Share + Send
News Updates 49
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
532 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
524 views yesterday

.The Great Wall
The Great Wall

Teaser Trailer
507 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
498 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
412 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

The Space Between Us poster
The Space Between Us
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Rings poster
Rings
Logan poster
Logan
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...