|

PG-13

|

|

2hrs, 20m

Set in 1925, the true-life drama centers on British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett (Hunnam), who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

New York / Los Angeles

New York / Los Angeles Release

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

James Gray



Screenwriter

James Gray



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

PG-13 for violence, disturbing images, brief strong language and some nudity

The film tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland) and aide de camp (Robert Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.

official plot version from studios.amazon.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name.

Based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name. Lost City of Z will make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 15 (Hollywood Reporter, 9/1/16).

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links