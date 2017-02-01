Set in 1925, the true-life drama centers on British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett (Hunnam), who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, April 21, 2017
Friday, April 14, 2017
Rating MPAAPG-13 for violence, disturbing images, brief strong language and some nudity
The film tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland) and aide de camp (Robert Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.
- Based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name.
- Lost City of Z will make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 15 (Hollywood Reporter, 9/1/16).
