Adventure

Fantasy

One man’s journey across a lawless and unforgiving solar system to find his missing father. more

DIRECTOR

James Gray



Screenwriter

James Gray

Ethan Gross



20 years after his father left on a one-way mission to Neptune in order to find signs of extra-terrestrial intelligence, slightly autistic space engineer Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels through the solar system to find him and understand why his mission failed.

official plot version from deadline.com

