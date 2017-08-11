Status: Pre-Production As of June 26, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Production begins September 2017.
TBA | Adventure Fantasy
20 years after his father left on a one-way mission to Neptune in order to find signs of extra-terrestrial intelligence, slightly autistic space engineer Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels through the solar system to find him and understand why his mission failed.
One man’s journey across a lawless and unforgiving solar system to find his missing father. more
Storylines 2 more
