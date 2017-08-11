Movie Insider

Ad Astra

Tabs

Status: Pre-Production As of June 26, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Production begins September 2017.

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Adventure Fantasy

One man’s journey across a lawless and unforgiving solar system to find his missing father. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

James Gray

Screenwriter

James Gray
Ethan Gross

Companies

20th Century Fox & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

20 years after his father left on a one-way mission to Neptune in order to find signs of extra-terrestrial intelligence, slightly autistic space engineer Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels through the solar system to find him and understand why his mission failed.
official plot version from deadline.com

Adventure Fantasy Sci-Fi

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
mother! poster
mother!
IT poster
IT
Close Encounters of the Third Kind poster
Close Encounters of the T...
Kingsman: The Golden Circle poster
Kingsman: The Golden Circ...