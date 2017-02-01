Movie Insider

The Rats of NIMH

Status: Pre-Production As of February 1, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. James Madigan has been hired to direct the hybrid live-action/animation film.

TBA | Adventure Family

Mrs. Frisby enlists a group of former lab rats, whom she soon discovers run a highly evolved society, who possess advanced technologies and divide labor in the manner of a human community. more

Producers

Daniel Bobker
Ehren Kruger

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

James Madigan

Screenwriter

Michael Berg

Companies

Storyline

Adventure Family Fantasy Animation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on Robert C. O'Brien's award-winning children's tale "Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH."
  • This will be a live-action/CGI hybrid film.
  • The film will mark James Madigan’s directorial debut (Variety, 2/1/17).
Also Known As
  • Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH

Related Links

