Status: Pre-Production As of February 1, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. James Madigan has been hired to direct the hybrid live-action/animation film.
TBA | Adventure Family
Ehren Kruger
Mrs. Frisby enlists a group of former lab rats, whom she soon discovers run a highly evolved society, who possess advanced technologies and divide labor in the manner of a human community.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
ProducersDaniel Bobker
Ehren Kruger
Cast more cast—
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Mrs. Frisby enlists a group of former lab rats, whom she soon discovers run a highly evolved society, who possess advanced technologies and divide labor in the manner of a human community.
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on Robert C. O'Brien's award-winning children's tale "Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH."
- This will be a live-action/CGI hybrid film.
- The film will mark James Madigan’s directorial debut (Variety, 2/1/17).
Also Known As
- Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH
