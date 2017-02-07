Status: Pre-Production As of August 1, 2016
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Production on the sequel gears up early 2017 — after Will Smith wraps David Ayer’s Bright.
No Poster Available
2018 | Action Adventure
Continuing adventures of Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett caught up in cases involving car chases and explosions. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, November 9, 2018
Cast more cast
Will Smith
Detective Mike Lowrey
Martin Lawrence
Detective Marcus Burnett
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Trivia & Production Notes
- The first Bad Boys, released in 1995, helped launch Michael Bay as a director and Will Smith as an action star even though it was not a fire-stamped blockbuster -- it grossed $66 million domestically and $141 million worldwide. The sequel, released in 2003 when Bay and Smith's stars had risen, grossed $138 million domestically and $273 million worldwide.
Also Known As
- Bad Boys 3
