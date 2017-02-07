Will See 2,064 Won't See 85

Continuing adventures of Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett caught up in cases involving car chases and explosions. more

DIRECTOR

Joe Carnahan



Screenwriter

Joe Carnahan

David Guggenheim



Companies

Storyline

Trivia & Production Notes

The first Bad Boys, released in 1995, helped launch Michael Bay as a director and Will Smith as an action star even though it was not a fire-stamped blockbuster -- it grossed $66 million domestically and $141 million worldwide. The sequel, released in 2003 when Bay and Smith's stars had risen, grossed $138 million domestically and $273 million worldwide.

Also Known As

Bad Boys 3

