Status: Pre-Production As of November 5, 2016
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. A February 2017 start date is being targeted.
2018 | Sci-Fi Sequel
An ex-Marine discovers the existence of fierce aliens but finds that no one believes they exist.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, February 9, 2018
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 3 more
modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- A sequel to the 1987 sci-fi film, Predator.
- Originally conceived as a reboot of the Predator franchise until Shane Black came aboard and said he's making a sequel to the franchise instead.
- Olivia Munn will play a scientist opposite Holbrook’s Special Forces commando (Hollywood Reporter, 11/5/16).
- Jacob Tremblay will play the son of Holbrook's character (Hollywood Reporter, 1/25/17).
Also Known As
- Predator Reboot
More Predators Movies 1
