An ex-Marine discovers the existence of fierce aliens but finds that no one believes they exist. more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Shane Black



Screenwriter

Fred Dekker



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines

An ex-Marine discovers the existence of fierce aliens but finds that no one believes they exist.

Trivia & Production Notes

A sequel to the 1987 sci-fi film, Predator.

A sequel to the 1987 sci-fi film, Predator. Originally conceived as a reboot of the Predator franchise until Shane Black came aboard and said he's making a sequel to the franchise instead.

Originally conceived as a reboot of the Predator franchise until Shane Black came aboard and said he's making a sequel to the franchise instead. Olivia Munn will play a scientist opposite Holbrook’s Special Forces commando (Hollywood Reporter, 11/5/16).

Olivia Munn will play a scientist opposite Holbrook’s Special Forces commando (Hollywood Reporter, 11/5/16). Jacob Tremblay will play the son of Holbrook's character (Hollywood Reporter, 1/25/17).

Also Known As

Predator Reboot

More Predators Movies

