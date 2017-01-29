Movie Insider

The Predator You'll never see him coming.

Tabs

Status: Pre-Production As of November 5, 2016

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. A February 2017 start date is being targeted.

The Predator movie poster
2018 | Sci-Fi Sequel

An ex-Marine discovers the existence of fierce aliens but finds that no one believes they exist. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, February 9, 2018

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Shane Black

Screenwriter

Fred Dekker

Companies

20th Century Fox & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 3 more

An ex-Marine discovers the existence of fierce aliens but finds that no one believes they exist.
modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

Sci-Fi Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • A sequel to the 1987 sci-fi film, Predator.
  • Originally conceived as a reboot of the Predator franchise until Shane Black came aboard and said he's making a sequel to the franchise instead.
  • Olivia Munn will play a scientist opposite Holbrook’s Special Forces commando (Hollywood Reporter, 11/5/16).
  • Jacob Tremblay will play the son of Holbrook's character (Hollywood Reporter, 1/25/17).
Also Known As
  • Predator Reboot

More Predators Movies 1

Predators poster
Predators

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 34
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
532 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
524 views yesterday

.The Great Wall
The Great Wall

Teaser Trailer
507 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
498 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
412 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

The Space Between Us poster
The Space Between Us
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Rings poster
Rings
Logan poster
Logan
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...