PG-13

The unconventional love story of an aspiring actress (Lily Collins), her determined driver (Alden Ehrenreich), and the eccentric billionaire (Warren Beatty) who they work for. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Coming Soon (26 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Warren Beatty



Screenwriter

Warren Beatty



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

PG-13 for sexual material including brief strong language, thematic elements, and drug references

It’s Hollywood, 1958. Small town beauty queen and devout Baptist Marla Mabrey (Collins), under contract to the infamous Howard Hughes (Beatty), arrives in Los Angeles. At the airport, she meets her personal driver Frank Forbes (Ehrenreich), only two weeks on the job and also from a religiously conservative background.



Their instant attraction not only puts their religious convictions to the test, but also defies Hughes’ #1 rule: no employee is allowed to have an intimate relationship with a contract actress. But Hughes’ absurd behavior intersects with Marla and Frank in very separate and unexpected ways, and as they are drawn deeper into his bizarre world, their values are challenged and their lives are changed.

official plot version from foxmovies.com

Also Known As

Untitled Warren Beatty Project

Shooting Locations

Thursday, January 5 2012: Los Angeles, California, United States

