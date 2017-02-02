Movie Insider

Rules Don't Apply

2016 | PG-13 | Drama Romance

The unconventional love story of an aspiring actress (Lily Collins), her determined driver (Alden Ehrenreich), and the eccentric billionaire (Warren Beatty) who they work for. more

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Cast more cast

Warren Beatty
Howard Hughes
Alec Baldwin
Bob Mayhew
Annette Bening
Mrs. Mabrey
Taissa Farmiga
Sarah
Chace Crawford
 
Lily Collins
Marla Mabrey
DIRECTOR

Warren Beatty

Screenwriter

Warren Beatty

Companies

20th Century Fox & 5 more

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for sexual material including brief strong language, thematic elements, and drug references

Storylines 3 more

It’s Hollywood, 1958. Small town beauty queen and devout Baptist Marla Mabrey (Collins), under contract to the infamous Howard Hughes (Beatty), arrives in Los Angeles. At the airport, she meets her personal driver Frank Forbes (Ehrenreich), only two weeks on the job and also from a religiously conservative background.

Their instant attraction not only puts their religious convictions to the test, but also defies Hughes’ #1 rule: no employee is allowed to have an intimate relationship with a contract actress. But Hughes’ absurd behavior intersects with Marla and Frank in very separate and unexpected ways, and as they are drawn deeper into his bizarre world, their values are challenged and their lives are changed.
official plot version from foxmovies.com

Drama Romance
Also Known As
  • Untitled Warren Beatty Project
Shooting Locations
  • Thursday, January 5 2012: Los Angeles, California, United States

