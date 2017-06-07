Will See 43 Won't See 2

The new film will find Doug Glatt back in action with the Halifax Highlanders when there's a pro hockey lockout. more

DIRECTOR

Jay Baruchel



Screenwriter

Jay Baruchel

Jesse Chabot



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

R for language, crude sexual content and bloody sports violence

The new film will find Doug Glatt back in action with the Halifax Highlanders when there's a pro hockey lockout.

modified plot formulation from blogs.indiewire.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Sequel to the 2012 film Goon directed by Michael Dowse.

Also Known As

Goon 2

