Status: Completed As of March 1, 2017
Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.
TBA | R | Comedy Sports | 2hrs, 1m
The new film will find Doug Glatt back in action with the Halifax Highlanders when there's a pro hockey lockout.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
Seann William Scott
Doug Glatt
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAR for language, crude sexual content and bloody sports violence
Storyline
modified plot formulation from blogs.indiewire.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Sequel to the 2012 film Goon directed by Michael Dowse.
Also Known As
- Goon 2
