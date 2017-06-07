Movie Insider

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers

Status: Completed As of March 1, 2017

Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers movie poster
TBA | R | Comedy Sports | 2hrs, 1m

The new film will find Doug Glatt back in action with the Halifax Highlanders when there's a pro hockey lockout. more

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Jay Baruchel

Screenwriter

Jay Baruchel
Jesse Chabot

Momentum Pictures & 1 more

R for language, crude sexual content and bloody sports violence

The new film will find Doug Glatt back in action with the Halifax Highlanders when there's a pro hockey lockout.
modified plot formulation from blogs.indiewire.com

Comedy Sports Sequel

  • Sequel to the 2012 film Goon directed by Michael Dowse.
  • Goon 2

