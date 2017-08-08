Movie Insider

Avatar 4

Status: Production As of April 22, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Shooting commenced April 2017 on four concurrent Avatar sequels.

Avatar 4 movie poster
2024 | Action Fantasy

A third Avatar sequel. No plot details have been announced. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, December 20, 2024

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

James Cameron

Screenwriter

Shane Salerno
James Cameron

Companies

20th Century Fox & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

A third Avatar sequel. No plot details have been announced.
from foxmovies.com

Action Fantasy 3D Shot-In-3D

Trivia & Production Notes

  • 20th Century Fox will make three Avatar sequels. The three pictures will be filmed simultaneously with production beginning in 2013. The release of the first sequel will be in December 2016, with the second to follow in December 2017, and the third a year later (Deadline.com, 8/1/13).
  • Lightstorm Entertainment will work once again with Joe Letteri and his team at WETA Digital on the three films.
  • Chatting with Entertainment Weekly, James Cameron has given a new update on the state of Avatar 2, Avatar 3 and Avatar 4: "I'm in the process of doing another pass through all three scripts right now. Just refining. That's in parallel with the design process. The design processors very mature at this point. We've been designing for about a year and a half. All the characters, settings and creatures are all pretty much [set]. (EW, 12/2015)

