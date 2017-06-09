|

R

|

Thriller

Adaptation

A thriller that follows MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Coming Soon (48 days to go!) Watch Trailer



Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

David Leitch



Screenwriter

Kurt Johnstad



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

R for sequences of strong violence, language throughout, and some sexuality/nudity

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

official plot version from focusfeatures.com

Trivia & Production Notes

The film is based on the Oni Press graphic novel “The Coldest City,” by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart.

Also Known As

The Coldest City

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

Related Links