2017 | R | Thriller Adaptation
The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.
A thriller that follows MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, July 28, 2017
Cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAR for sequences of strong violence, language throughout, and some sexuality/nudity
Storylines
official plot version from focusfeatures.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- The film is based on the Oni Press graphic novel "The Coldest City," by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart.
Also Known As
- The Coldest City
