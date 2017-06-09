Movie Insider

Atomic Blonde

2017 | R | Thriller Adaptation

A thriller that follows MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors. more

Friday, July 28, 2017

Cast

David Leitch

Kurt Johnstad

Focus Features

R for sequences of strong violence, language throughout, and some sexuality/nudity

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.
Trivia & Production Notes

  • The film is based on the Oni Press graphic novel “The Coldest City,” by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart.
  • The Coldest City

