Annabelle: Creation She's back!

2017 | R | Horror Thriller

In Annabelle 2, several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target...

Friday, August 11, 2017

Cast

DIRECTOR

David F. Sandberg

Screenwriter

Gary Dauberman

Companies

Warner Bros. Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

R for horror violence and terror

In Annabelle 2, several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.
Trivia & Production Notes

  • Sequel to the 2014 film which was a spin-off of the 2013 film The Conjuring.
  • The original scared up nearly $257 million at the worldwide box office.
Also Known As
  • Annabelle 2

