2017 | R | Horror Thriller
In Annabelle 2, several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, August 11, 2017
Talitha Bateman
Janice
Stephanie Sigman
Sister Charlotte
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAR for horror violence and terror
Storylines 3 more
In Annabelle 2, several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.
Trivia & Production Notes
- Sequel to the 2014 film which was a spin-off of the 2013 film The Conjuring.
- The original scared up nearly $257 million at the worldwide box office.
Also Known As
- Annabelle 2
