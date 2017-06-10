Movie Insider

Landline

Landline movie poster

2017 | Comedy

When two sisters suspect their father (John Turturro) may be having an affair, it sends them into a tailspin that reveals cracks in the family façade. For the first time, older sister Dana (Jenny Sla... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, July 21, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Gillian Robespierre

Screenwriter

Gillian Robespierre
Elisabeth Holm

Companies

Magnolia Pictures & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

When two sisters suspect their father (John Turturro) may be having an affair, it sends them into a tailspin that reveals cracks in the family façade. For the first time, older sister Dana (Jenny Slate), recently engaged and struggling with her own fidelity, finds herself bonding with her wild teenage sister Ali (Abby Quinn). The two try to uncover the truth without tipping off their mother (Edie Falco) and discover the messy reality of love and sex in the process.
official plot version from magpictures.com

