|

Comedy

When two sisters suspect their father (John Turturro) may be having an affair, it sends them into a tailspin that reveals cracks in the family façade. For the first time, older sister Dana (Jenny Sla... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

Coming Soon (40 days to go!) Watch Trailer



Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Gillian Robespierre



Screenwriter

Gillian Robespierre

Elisabeth Holm



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

Not Available

When two sisters suspect their father (John Turturro) may be having an affair, it sends them into a tailspin that reveals cracks in the family façade. For the first time, older sister Dana (Jenny Slate), recently engaged and struggling with her own fidelity, finds herself bonding with her wild teenage sister Ali (Abby Quinn). The two try to uncover the truth without tipping off their mother (Edie Falco) and discover the messy reality of love and sex in the process.

official plot version from magpictures.com

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

Related Links