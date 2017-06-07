Movie Insider

Ingrid Goes West

2017 | R | Dark Comedy

The film follows a young woman named Ingrid (Plaza) who becomes obsessed with a social media star named Taylor Sloane (Olsen) with a seemingly perfect life. When Ingrid decides to drop everything and ... more

Friday, August 11, 2017

DIRECTOR

Matt Spicer

Screenwriter

Matt Spicer
David Branson Smith

NEON & 1 more

R for language throughout, drug use, some sexual content and disturbing behavior

The film follows a young woman named Ingrid (Plaza) who becomes obsessed with a social media star named Taylor Sloane (Olsen) with a seemingly perfect life. When Ingrid decides to drop everything and move west to befriend Taylor, her behavior turns unsettling and increasingly dangerous.
Dark Comedy

News Updates 21
  • 3 days ago from Film|Ratings
  • set the MPAA rating to R for language throughout, drug use, some sexual content and disturbing behavior
  • Fri., May. 12, 2017
  • changed the US film release date from August 4, 2017 to August 11, 2017
  • set film release to Limited
  • Mon., Apr. 24, 2017 from NEON
  • changed the US film release date from TBA 2017 to August 4, 2017
