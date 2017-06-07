No Poster Available
2017 | R | Dark Comedy
Matt Spicer
The film follows a young woman named Ingrid (Plaza) who becomes obsessed with a social media star named Taylor Sloane (Olsen) with a seemingly perfect life. When Ingrid decides to drop everything and move west to befriend Taylor, her behavior turns unsettling and increasingly dangerous.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, August 11, 2017
Cast more cast
Aubrey Plaza
Ingrid
Elizabeth Olsen
Taylor Sloane
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Matt Spicer
David Branson Smith
CompaniesNEON & 1 more
Rating MPAAR for language throughout, drug use, some sexual content and disturbing behavior
Storyline
modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com
