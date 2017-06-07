Will See 10 Won't See 5

|

R

|

Dark Comedy

The film follows a young woman named Ingrid (Plaza) who becomes obsessed with a social media star named Taylor Sloane (Olsen) with a seemingly perfect life. When Ingrid decides to drop everything and ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Matt Spicer



Screenwriter

Matt Spicer

David Branson Smith



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

R for language throughout, drug use, some sexual content and disturbing behavior

The film follows a young woman named Ingrid (Plaza) who becomes obsessed with a social media star named Taylor Sloane (Olsen) with a seemingly perfect life. When Ingrid decides to drop everything and move west to befriend Taylor, her behavior turns unsettling and increasingly dangerous.

modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

Related Links