Status: Production As of August 2, 2017
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Currently shooting in Los Angeles.
2019 | Adventure Family
Set on the African savannah, the story told of a young lion named Simba who is is cast out into the wilderness after his father, Mufasa, is killed by his evil uncle Scar. Years later, Simba returns to reclaim his throne.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, July 19, 2019 3D/2D
Donald Glover
Simba (voice)
James Earl Jones
Mufasa (voice)
Seth Rogen
Pumbaa (voice)
Billy Eichner
Timon (voice)
John Oliver
Zazu (voice)
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Scar (voice)
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Set on the African savannah, the story told of a young lion named Simba who is is cast out into the wilderness after his father, Mufasa, is killed by his evil uncle Scar. Years later, Simba returns to reclaim his throne.
modified plot formulation from disney.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa, the beloved father character he voiced in the 1994 animated original (2/21/17).
- Seth Rogen will voice the role of warthog Pumbaa, and Eichner will tackle meerkat Timon (The Wrap, 2/25/17).
