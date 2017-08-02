|

Adventure

Family

Set on the African savannah, the story told of a young lion named Simba who is is cast out into the wilderness after his father, Mufasa, is killed by his evil uncle Scar. Years later, Simba returns to... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

3D/2D

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Jon Favreau



Screenwriter

Jeff Nathanson



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

Set on the African savannah, the story told of a young lion named Simba who is is cast out into the wilderness after his father, Mufasa, is killed by his evil uncle Scar. Years later, Simba returns to reclaim his throne.

modified plot formulation from disney.com

Trivia & Production Notes

James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa, the beloved father character he voiced in the 1994 animated original (2/21/17).

James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa, the beloved father character he voiced in the 1994 animated original (2/21/17). Seth Rogen will voice the role of warthog Pumbaa, and Eichner will tackle meerkat Timon (The Wrap, 2/25/17).

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links