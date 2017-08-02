Movie Insider

The Lion King

Status: Production As of August 2, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Currently shooting in Los Angeles.

poster not available

No Poster Available


2019 | Adventure Family

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, July 19, 2019 3D/2D

Cast more cast

Donald Glover
Simba (voice)
James Earl Jones
Mufasa (voice)
Seth Rogen
Pumbaa (voice)
Billy Eichner
Timon (voice)
John Oliver
Zazu (voice)
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Scar (voice)
DIRECTOR

Jon Favreau

Screenwriter

Jeff Nathanson

Companies

Walt Disney Pictures

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Set on the African savannah, the story told of a young lion named Simba who is is cast out into the wilderness after his father, Mufasa, is killed by his evil uncle Scar. Years later, Simba returns to reclaim his throne.
modified plot formulation from disney.com

Adventure Family CGI-Live Action Remake

Trivia & Production Notes

  • James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa, the beloved father character he voiced in the 1994 animated original (2/21/17).
  • Seth Rogen will voice the role of warthog Pumbaa, and Eichner will tackle meerkat Timon (The Wrap, 2/25/17).

