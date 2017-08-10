Movie Insider

Tulia

Status: Development As of August 10, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.

TBA | Drama True Story

Drama True Story

DIRECTOR

Seth Gordon

Screenwriter

Companies

Storyline

In 1999, a drug bust in Tulia, Texas leads to 10% of the town's African American population being arrested. An attorney from the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund becomes involved. The arrests never produce neither drugs nor money and they end up causing prosecutors and civil rights groups to denounce the bust as racial profiling. The undercover agent who conducted the bust is indicted for perjury, and most of the 46 arrestees are pardoned by Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

Drama True Story

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on a true story and the 2005 book Tulia: Race, Cocaine, and Corruption in a Small Texas Town.

