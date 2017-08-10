|

Drama

True Story

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Seth Gordon



Screenwriter

—

Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

In 1999, a drug bust in Tulia, Texas leads to 10% of the town's African American population being arrested. An attorney from the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund becomes involved. The arrests never produce neither drugs nor money and they end up causing prosecutors and civil rights groups to denounce the bust as racial profiling. The undercover agent who conducted the bust is indicted for perjury, and most of the 46 arrestees are pardoned by Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on a true story and the 2005 book Tulia: Race, Cocaine, and Corruption in a Small Texas Town.

