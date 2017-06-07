Movie Insider

Kuso

2017 | Horror Thriller

Depicts the aftermath of Los Angeles’s worst earthquake nightmare through music, special effects and animation to take a look at the dark history of America. more

Friday, July 21, 2017

DIRECTOR

Steve Ellison

Screenwriter

Companies

Shudder

Storyline

Depicts the aftermath of Los Angeles’s worst earthquake nightmare through music, special effects and animation to take a look at the dark history of America.

Horror Thriller

Trivia & Production Notes

  • This film prompted walkouts when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2017 (6/7/17).

