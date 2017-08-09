2017 | NR | Action | 1hr, 44m
In this slick, high-stakes action-adventure, the world's top thieves – the infamous and charismatic Cheung (Andy Lau), his former partner in crime, Xiao (Tony Yang), and beautiful chameleon Ye (Shu Qi) - join forces to pull off the heist of a lifetime. But when they find themselves pursued across Europe by a legendary French detective (Jean Reno), they’ll have to take their game to the next level.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, August 18, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
CompaniesWell Go USA
Rating MPAANR Not Rated
Storyline
