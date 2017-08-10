Status: Development As of August 10, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.
TBA | Drama True Story
Follows the transition of black and white women joining the Boston Police Department in the 1970s.
Storyline
from variety.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on a book proposal about Boston’s first female cops in the ’70s.
