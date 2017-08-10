Movie Insider

Melissa McCarthy/Female Boston Cops

Status: Development As of August 10, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.

TBA | Drama True Story

Follows the transition of black and white women joining the Boston Police Department in the 1970s. more

To Be Announced (TBA)

Warner Bros. Pictures & 1 more

Not Available

Follows the transition of black and white women joining the Boston Police Department in the 1970s.
Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on a book proposal about Boston’s first female cops in the ’70s.

