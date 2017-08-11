No Poster Available
TBA | Crime Thriller
Shawn Levy
The story follows a teenager investigating the murder of his older brother alongside the police. Along the way, he develops a unique ability to help him uncover the truth.
The story follows a teenager investigating the murder of his older brother alongside the police. Along the way, he develops a unique ability to help him uncover the truth. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
ProducersDan Cohen
Shawn Levy
Cast more cast—
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
—
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
The story follows a teenager investigating the murder of his older brother alongside the police. Along the way, he develops a unique ability to help him uncover the truth.
from hollywoodreporter.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the novel by Michael Harvey.
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Pulse on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback