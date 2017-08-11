Movie Insider

Pulse

Tabs
poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Crime Thriller

The story follows a teenager investigating the murder of his older brother alongside the police. Along the way, he develops a unique ability to help him uncover the truth. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Producers

Dan Cohen
Shawn Levy

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Jessie Nickson-Lopez

Companies

Warner Bros. Pictures & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

The story follows a teenager investigating the murder of his older brother alongside the police. Along the way, he develops a unique ability to help him uncover the truth.
from hollywoodreporter.com

Crime Thriller

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the novel by Michael Harvey.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
mother! poster
mother!
IT poster
IT
Close Encounters of the Third Kind poster
Close Encounters of the T...
Kingsman: The Golden Circle poster
Kingsman: The Golden Circ...