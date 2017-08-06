Movie Insider

Same Kind of Different As Me

Tabs
Same Kind of Different As Me movie poster
2017 | PG-13 | Comedy Romance

An international art dealer befriends a homeless man in order to try to save his marriage with wife. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, October 20, 2017

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Michael Carney

Screenwriter

Michael Carney
Ron Hall
Alexander Foard

Companies

Pure Flix Entertainment & 2 more

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for thematic elements including some violence and language

Storylines 2 more

Same Kind of Different As Me is the story of an international art dealer Ron Hall (Kinnear) who must befriend a dangerous homeless man (Hounsou) in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife (Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Voight plays Hall's father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life.
official plot version from paramount.com

Comedy Romance

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Adapted from the 2006 nonfiction best-seller - Same Kind Of Different As Me: A Modern-Day Slave, An International Art Dealer, And The Unlikely Woman Who Bound Them Together.
  • Michael Carney will make his directorial debut from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alexander Foard and Ron Hall.
  • Olivia Holt will play Regan, the daughter of Ron and Debbie Hall, played by Greg Kinnear and Renee Zellweger, respectively.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Annabelle: Creation poster
Annabelle: Creation
The Glass Castle poster
The Glass Castle
Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
IT poster
IT
mother! poster
mother!