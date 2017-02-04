Movie Insider

The Mountain Between Us

Tabs

Status: Pre-Production As of June 10, 2016

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Eyeing a December 2016 start in British Columbia.

poster not available

No Poster Available


2017 | Drama Romance

Follows two strangers who survive a plane crash in the Colorado woods and are forced to rely on one another for survival, eventually falling in love. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, October 20, 2017

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Hany Abu-Assad

Screenwriter

Scott Frank
J. Mills Goodloe
Chris Weitz

Companies

20th Century Fox & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Follows two strangers who survive a plane crash in the Colorado woods and are forced to rely on one another for survival, eventually falling in love.
modified plot formulation from variety.com

Drama Romance Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the novel by Charles Martin.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 36
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Teaser Trailer
573 views yesterday

.Transformers: The Last Knight
Transformers: The Last K...

Teaser Trailer
514 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
505 views yesterday

.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
474 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
445 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...
Logan poster
Logan
John Wick: Chapter 2 poster
John Wick: Chapter 2
Get Out poster
Get Out