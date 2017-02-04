Status: Pre-Production As of June 10, 2016
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Eyeing a December 2016 start in British Columbia.
2017 | Drama Romance
Scott Frank
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, October 20, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Scott Frank
J. Mills Goodloe
Chris Weitz
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Follows two strangers who survive a plane crash in the Colorado woods and are forced to rely on one another for survival, eventually falling in love.
modified plot formulation from variety.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the novel by Charles Martin.
