2016 | PG-13 | Adventure Fantasy | 2hrs, 12m
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them opens in 1926 as Newt Scamander has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident…were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt’s fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.
Set in New York roughly seven decades before Harry Potter’s saga starts, Fantastic Beasts is based on the Hogwarts textbook of the same name and follows the adventures of its author, Newt Scamander more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, November 18, 2016 3D/2D; IMAX
On DVDTuesday, March 28, 2017
Eddie Redmayne
Newt Scamander
Katherine Waterston
Tina / Porpentina
Ezra Miller
Credence
Alison Sudol
Queenie
Dan Fogler
Jacob
Samantha Morton
Mary Lou
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAPG-13 for some fantasy action violence
- Based on her book "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," which was inspired by Harry Potter's Hogwarts textbook.
- Spun-off from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001).
- The first installment of the new Harry Potter spinoff franchise, which is being planned as a trilogy.
- Newt Scamander is described as a “magiczoologist,” which in the Harry Potter realm is a person who studies magical creatures.
- Besides Newt Scamander, there are four other main roles
- Being directed by David Yates, who helmed the last four Harry Potter feature films.
- Marking the screenwriting debut of J.K. Rowling, the script was inspired by her character Newt Scamander’s Hogwarts textbook, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
- The film is being produced by David Heyman, producer of all eight of the blockbuster Harry Potter features.
- Collaborating with director David Yates behind the scenes are: Oscar-winning director of photography Philippe Rousselot (A River Runs Through It, the Sherlock Holmes movies), three-time Oscar-winning production designer Stuart Craig (The English Patient, Dangerous Liaisons, Gandhi, the Harry Potter films), three-time Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, Alice in Wonderland), Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Tim Burke (Gladiator, the Harry Potter films), Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisor Christian Manz (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows).
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be a five-film franchise (Warner Bros, 10/13/16).
- POSSIBLE SPOILERS: Features a cameo by a young Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grendelwald, characters from the original Harry Potter movies (Warner Bros, 10/13/16).
More Fantastic Beasts Movies 4
